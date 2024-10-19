Toxic foam in Yamuna river poses health hazards, warn experts

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna river in Delhi was covered with a thick layer of white froth on Friday, raising concerns about potential health hazards as the festive season approaches.

Experts have warned that the froth could pose serious risks to people’s health. The frothy layer, which resembled clouds floating over the river, gradually dissipated as the day progressed.

Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP), commented on the unusual circumstances this year.

“Normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there have been none during the just-concluded southwest monsoon of 2024. This is unusual, as the river generally witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells in this segment every year,” he said.

Rawat said that pollution in the river remains a critical issue, affecting both human health and wildlife in areas surrounding the Yamuna. Although the river has a certain capacity to cleanse itself, pollution levels have reached an alarming stage, he explained. The appearance of the white froth, which becomes more prominent around festival times, further highlights this issue.

With major festivals like Chhath Puja approaching, experts have urged the government to take immediate steps to address the pollution. The froth, which contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, poses significant health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, according to experts.

“This kind of foam formation is common when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water, but its presence during the monsoon is surprising,” said one expert, adding that the lack of flood spells this year, which usually help wash away pollutants, may have contributed to the frothing.