Woman, son die in Shahdara house fire after ‘delayed’ rescue operations

NEW DELHI: Two members of a family—a 42-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son—were killed while four others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a residential building in the Farsh Bazar area of Delhi’s Shahdara on Friday.

It was a family of six people—grandparents Kailash Gupta (72) and Bhagwati Gupta (70), their son and daughter-in-law Manish Gupta (45) and Shilpi Gupta (42), and their two grandsons Pranav Gupta (16) and Parth Gupta (19).

Shilpi Gupta and her teen son Pranav died due to asphyxiation, while the police and the fire brigade jointly rescued all others. Manish’s condition is said to be critical.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said they received a call at 5:24 a.m. regarding a fire at a house in Bholanath Nagar, Shahdara, and six fire tenders were immediately put into service. “The fire was in the third-floor flat of the building,” Garg said.

The firefighters doused the flames, rescued four people from the ill-fated building’s third floor, and took them to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

When the cops went inside the flat to check for more survivors, they found two unconscious people who were then immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.