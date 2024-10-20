21-year-old man dies after beating over relationship in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained during an attack by the brother of a woman he was involved with, along with nearly half a dozen others, in the Jagatpuri area of east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Three suspects, including the woman's brother, have been arrested.

The victim, identified as Arpit alias Golu, was assaulted by a group of 6-7 men on Friday in the Shahdara area, according to the police.

Initially, Arpit was taken to Hedgewar Hospital and discharged after receiving primary treatment. However, "At night, around 4 am, Arpit complained of abdominal pain. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been registered against multiple individuals based on a complaint from Arpit's brother-in-law, who was present at the scene of the altercation.

Dhurav, Nishu, and Ravindra Kumar Rajak have been arrested, while a search is ongoing for Aman, Raghav, and Ankit, the officer added.

The investigation revealed that Arpit was beaten because he had been in communication with Dhurav's sister, police said.