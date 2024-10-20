Delhi CM Atishi visits Kalkaji, says only Kejriwal can provide free electricity

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday hit the streets of her constituency under the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar’ campaign for upcoming elections.

The CM engaged with residents in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension in the Kalkaji constituency, where she highlighted the achievements of the AAP-led government.

“Over the past 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has consistently provided better facilities to even the poorest in Delhi because he understands the struggles of common citizens. Across the country, he is the only leader capable of giving free electricity, quality education, healthcare, women’s bus travel, and pilgrimage for the elderly.

Attacking the BJP, Atishi said the saffron party demeaned her government’s welfare measures as freebies.