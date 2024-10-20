Delhi CM Atishi visits Kalkaji, says only Kejriwal can provide free electricity

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday hit the streets of her constituency under the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar’ campaign for upcoming elections.
The CM engaged with residents in Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension in the Kalkaji constituency, where she highlighted the achievements of the AAP-led government.
“Over the past 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has consistently provided better facilities to even the poorest in Delhi because he understands the struggles of common citizens. Across the country, he is the only leader capable of giving free electricity, quality education, healthcare, women’s bus travel, and pilgrimage for the elderly.
Attacking the BJP, Atishi said the saffron party demeaned her government’s welfare measures as freebies.
“Unlike the BJP, which dismisses these welfare measures as ‘freebies,’ Kejriwal believes in spending public money on public welfare rather than pocketing it. If using taxpayers’ money to provide free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and pilgrimage for the elderly is considered distributing ‘freebies,’ then Kejriwal is committed to continuing this practice,” she said.
She added, “For the past 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has tirelessly worked day and night for the people of Delhi. Whether it’s providing 24x7 electricity, free power, pilgrimage for the elderly, free bus travel for women, building excellent government schools, or delivering world-class healthcare free of cost, only Arvind Kejriwal has made this possible.”
The AAP launched the ‘AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar’ campaign on September 1. The campaign focused on local meetings to discuss the party’s work and political issues ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. It aimed to connect with voters across 70 assembly constituencies.
AAP said its MLAs are reaching out to residents in every street and neighbourhood to account for their work and the initiatives undertaken.