Multiple agencies probe Delhi school blast, forensic experts test 'white powder' found at spot

NEW DELHI: A mysterious low-intensity explosion was reported near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, damaging the school's wall, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Initial investigation suggests could have been caused by a crude bomb, officials told PTI.

A purported video of the incident, making the rounds on social media, shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the spot where the explosion occurred.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police cordoned off the area and forensic teams collected samples from the site to ascertain the cause of the explosion which was reported at around 7.50 am.