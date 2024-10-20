Pilot project: AIIMS introduces facial recognition in wards to enhance security

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here has launched a pilot project in the Mother and Child Block, introducing a facial recognition-based access control system (FR-ACS) and visitor management system (VMS) to enhance security and adherence to visiting hours, especially in critical areas like the Operating Theatre and the ICU.

According to the institute, the current unrestricted admission policy poses significant risks to patients, as it increases the chances of hospital-acquired infections and unauthorized access to clinical areas, particularly at night.

“This preventive approach aims to reduce unauthorized access to inpatient areas, diagnostic labs, office spaces, and research facilities by employing facial recognition software,” the AIIMS said.

All patients, except those in emergency or critical conditions, will be in the facial recognition-based system upon admission. Their authorisation will be linked to their Unique Health Identification Number (UHID), and access rights will be automatically revoked upon discharge. Access rights will be automatically revoked at discharge.

The FR-ACS will utilise facial recognition-controlled flap barriers to regulate entry into restricted areas.

Besides, a Digital Visitor Management will be developed to enable visitors to authenticate their identity via the FR-ACS and register through a dedicated app. “This system will allow them to share secure visitation invites that grant access to specific areas based on their visit’s purpose,” the AIIMS said.

“Our objective is to leverage technology to ensure safety without compromising the quality of care provided to patients,” AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.