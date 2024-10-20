Woman injured in firing between jeans wholesalers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old woman was injured by a bullet after multiple rounds were fired during a quarrel between two jeans wholesalers at Raja Market in Welcome, northeast Delhi, on Saturday, an official said.

The woman, identified as Ifra, was a bystander at the scene when the incident occurred. She was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Pawariya, the police were alerted at 4:42 pm about the firing following which a police team reached the spot.

“The officers found several empty cartridges scattered in the street. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Ifra had been injured during the firing and had already been admitted to the hospital,” he said.

An official privy to the probe said that the quarrel reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute between the two wholesalers. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated, leading to gunfire that endangered the lives of passersby in the busy marketplace.

Some suspects involved in the brawl have already been apprehended, and the investigators are working to identify others who may have fled the scene. “A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered,” the officer stated.