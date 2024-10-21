While October rings in the festive cheer, the early winter season also brings in dust, smog and pollution. To make the celebrations more meaningful, and help you reduce your carbon footprint, Pili Taxi comes to Delhi with a two-day lifestyle exhibition. It brings 20-plus homegrown, artisanal, and eco-friendly lifestyle brands under one roof. Founder Bijaya Datta shares her curatorial vision stating that her aim is not only to captivate consumers but also to contribute to a more sustainable future: “Against an increasingly commercialised and machine-made world, we offer the promise of a world where livelihoods are assured, traditional skills are valued and handmade products receive the respect they deserve. At Pili Taxi, we aim to advocate people to shift to ethical fashion.”

City folks can expect a festive curation of sustainable clothing, vegan footwear, artisanal fragrances, handcrafted journals, hand-made silver and brass jewellery, gourmet delights, and hand-painted tableware. Listing the planet-friendly brands that will be on display, Datta shares, “Tritva, a Kochi-based label will bring handwoven co-ord sets and dresses made from handloom linen. WhySoBlue from Mumbai, which was on Shark Tank India, will bring consciously made printed dresses and separates while The F.A.R Store from Mumbai will bring home décor and accessories.”

Many brands are also coming from Jaipur about which Datta shares, “Brahma Karma will bring hand-dyed and hand-block printed saris and menswear that reflect the rich heritage of Sanganer, a town famous for textile printing. PETA-certified vegan footwear brand Birdhouse from Jaipur which makes footwear from natural alternatives like jute, cork, and rubber will bring their footwear collection. Apart from that Jaipur-based Theaa will bring jewellery pieces consciously crafted from broken diamonds.”

Previously Pili Taxi has displayed in seven major cities of India including cosmopolitan Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. For Delhi’s shoppers who usually would not mind splurging on luxury brands, Datta’s curation is a way to engage city folks in a mindful shopping experience. “We are determined to create a conscious consumer community that values the true cost of their purchases. This is why we work with diverse brands that use all artisanal techniques and make hand-crafted products with utmost love and joy,” she adds.