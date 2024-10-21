Delhi’s toxic maze

Delhi, consistently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities, faces severe air quality challenges, especially during the winter months.

The health implications of air pollution in the capital and across the world are severe and far-reaching. Research has shown that air pollution is responsible for approximately 8.1 million deaths worldwide, including the deaths of over 7,00,000 children under five.

PM2.5, which includes tiny particles from vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and crop burning in neighbouring states, is a major concern. These particles penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to a host of respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

When mixed with other pollutants, PM 2.5 poses a significant threat to the health of its population, with children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions being the most vulnerable.

Health experts are sounding the alarm, highlighting a direct link between sustained air pollution and the heightened risk of life-threatening events.

Dr Gaurav Goel, Director & Head, Neurology, Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram said air pollution and climate change are deeply linked to stroke, and the evidence supporting this connection is scientifically robust.

“Pollutants like PM2.5 penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and damaging blood vessels. This increases the risk of blood clots, which can lead to strokes,” Goel explained.

The doctor noted that his hospital has observed a rise of 20% in stroke cases among patients affected by air pollution over the past few years.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare called pollution a “slow poison” whose prolonged exposure leads to a wide range of diseases.

“The damage happening inside your body due to exposure to such pollutants is so subtle but progressive that people usually don’t blame pollution for being the reason of their unexplained health problems like diabetes, hypertension, stroke, cancers, obesity, dementia, coronary artery disease(CAD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is like a slow poison,” he said.

For children, long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to developmental issues, asthma, and even cognitive impairments. In the elderly, air pollution exacerbates existing heart and lung conditions, increasing mortality rates.

Speaking on prevention measures, the health experts said the decrease in pollutant levels, through personal efforts and at the institutional level may represent a large opportunity for stroke reduction when applied over the entire population.

“Staying indoors during high pollutant events, using N95 masks while outdoors, reducing exercise in areas with high pollutants, avoiding high pollutant zones, and installing air purifiers and central air cleaning systems are some of the measures used at the individual and institutional level to protect the at-risk population,” Dr Ritu Jha, Director & HOD - Neurology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, said.

Delhi’s pollution crisis demands immediate attention to safeguard public health. Precautionary measures at both individual and community levels, coupled with stronger governmental interventions, are crucial to mitigating the adverse health impacts of air pollution.