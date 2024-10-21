Indian or Indic? William Dalrymple’s Golden Road drives in both lanes

India has not been just a career for author William Dalrymple. He has engaged with it and particularly with Delhi from the peripheries, from its centre, and has followed its various masters and power flows through the centuries, with affection and empathy. The principal pleasure of his books, however, are the characters who might have wilted and become the ghosts of history had he not put them at the centre of his storytelling by crafting a narrative from available archival material. For The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World (Bloomsbury), his first history book outside the 18th or the 19th centuries, the challenge he faced, compared to the Mughal period or when he was working on the East India Company books, was of too few sources. The argument at its heart is an interesting one. It points to an Indosphere—the spread of Indian music, dance, mathematics, architecture and sculptural ideas for over 1,500 years (250 BCE – 1200 CE) across a vast area of Asia, acquiring local forms. Excerpts from a conversation with the author on the day of the launch of his book in Delhi:

City of Djinns, White Mughals, The Last Mughal. You’ve had quite a medievalist’s focus. What made you shift to ancient India?

The ancient world was always an original interest. My first trip to London from Scotland at about seven was to see the Tutankhamen exhibition. Every summer, I went around working on archaeological digs at Orkney, Dorset—archaeology has always been an abiding interest. What interests me about it? It’s a very exciting world of distant history. In fact, my teenage self would have been quite surprised that I spent 20 years writing about the 18th century, it was always the period my father loved most. My childhood was spent being dragged around 18th-century houses screaming to be taken to a stone circle or some ancient site.

When I first came to India, I visited the Ajanta and the Ellora, and it was much later that I got excited by colonial history, the East India Company and its interaction with 18th-century India, and the late Mughals. I worked with my sadly deceased friend Bruce Wannell on four Company books. But for the ancient period there was a lot more scrabbling around with epigraphy, coins and sculpture —it was much more fragmentary. Bruce was a great Persian scholar—he had this incredible ability to read late Mughal Persian, which is not like modern Iranian Persian; it’s closer to Dari in Afghanistan. So, I knew the history, he knew the language.