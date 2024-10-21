Telegram post on Rohini blast under cops scanner, possible link to pro-Khalistani groups

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday wrote to the social media application Telegram seeking information about a channel named 'Justice League India' which posted the video of the Rohini blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark and a threatening message, indicating their hand in the incident.

However, the senior police officers said the claim made in the Telegram post is subject to verification.

A mysterious blast occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday morning, sparking a security alert in the national capital. The blast, which appeared to be triggered by a crude bomb, partially damaged the school’s wall and some cars parked nearby. Nobody was injured.

On Sunday evening, a screenshot of the aforementioned Telegram post by the alleged channel was also circulated on social media platforms.

"If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI," the alleged post read.

Notably, the cops are yet to receive any response from the Telegram officials.

Meanwhile, official sources said that there was no intelligence input about any possible disruption. The Special Cell is probing the incident and the Delhi Police has been asked to submit a formal report by the first half of the day today.

It is likely that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), whose team was on the spot after the explosion occurred, is likely to take over the Rohini blast case from the Delhi Police for further investigation.