Woman slits wrist and shares video; her friend faints, dies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man collapsed and died after his girlfriend sent him a video of her severed wrist in Anand Parbat area of Delhi’s Shahdara, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Arun Nanda. His friend was admitted to a hospital with a severed wrist.

The cops suspect it could be a case of cardiac arrest but are awaiting more information to ascertain the cause of his death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they received a PCR call at 3.34 am at Anand Vihar police station regarding an unconscious man who had been admitted to a hospital. “Police reached the Kailash Deepak Hospital, but Arun Nanda had already been declared dead by doctors, the officer said.

During the inquiry, it was found that Nanda’s friend, a resident of Jagatpuri, was admitted to Kailash Deepak Hospital for slitting her wrist with a sharp object, the officer said.

“Primarily, we found that she had sent the video of the injury to her friend Arun using a messaging application. After seeing her condition, Arun fainted in the hospital and was declared dead by the doctors,” the officer said. However, further investigations are underway, the officer added.

Arun’s body was sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy on Saturday and later was handed over to his family members.

“During the post-mortem, the doctor has also preserved the viscera of the deceased. There were no allegations of assault,” the officer said.

