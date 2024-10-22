2020 riots: Delhi Court grants 8-day bail to UAPA accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has granted eight days of interim bail to Shadab Ahmad, an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Delhi riots, which is being prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Ahmad sought bail to attend his younger sister’s wedding in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for November 2, 2024.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court, while considering Ahmad’s plea, emphasised the family obligations presented by the defense. “Considering the fact that the applicant has to attend the marriage of his real sister, the court deems it justified that the applicant is granted the desired relief,” the court ruled.

Ahmad’s interim bail will commence on October 29 and expire on November 5. The court ordered that he furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with one surety in the same amount. Upon the conclusion of this period, Ahmad is required to surrender to the Jail Superintendent on November 5.

Ahmad, who has been in judicial custody since May 2020, had previously applied for regular and interim bail, both of which were denied. His plea this time emphasized his role as the eldest son in his family, stressing that his participation in his sister’s wedding is crucial, given his father’s advanced age and his younger brother’s preoccupation with competitive exams.

The Delhi Police, while confirming the wedding’s details, opposed the bail request, arguing that Ahmad’s younger brother, aged 25, could handle the wedding preparations. They also raised concerns about Ahmad’s lack of permanent residence in Delhi, suggesting limited societal ties.

The court granted Ahmad temporary relief, allowing him to fulfill his familial duties during the brief interim bail period.