Advocate beaten up with rods over property dispute in Delhi's Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: An advocate practising at Saket court was beaten up with sticks and rods allegedly by a group of people over a property dispute in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Rambabu Sisodia, 58, suffered multiple injuries in the assault that took place on Monday evening in Mehrauli's Lado Sarai village.

He was later admitted to a hospital, they said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media that showed two men being hit by sticks and rods by a group of people.

Sisodia told police that he had rented out his property that had a room and a small nursery in Lado Sarai to Rajeev Gupta.

But Gupta was refusing to vacate the property despite multiple attempts to reason with him, he said.

On Monday, Sisodia and his friends went to talk to Gupta near his plot but Gupta and his friends allegedly assaulted him and his friends.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that included attempt to murder charges was registered at Mehrauli police station.

Further investigations are underway, police said.

Advocates practising at the Saket district court announced that they will abstain from work on Tuesday to protest against the alleged assault.