Business Blasters: Delhi govt invites entrepreneurs to coach school students

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has invited entrepreneurs to coach the Business Blasters team for this year’s programme.

The Delhi education department has issued an official notification inviting for the volunteers as for the past three years, many entrepreneurs with expertise in different domains have volunteered without any remuneration to coach the teams selected at the zonal level. A coach would typically spend 1-2 hours per week for 5-6 weeks with an assigned team starting from the last week of November 2024.

Launched in 2021, Business Blasters is a practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) that has been running in all schools of the Department of Education (DoE) since 2019.

The Delhi Government has announced the launch of its 2024-25 ‘Business Blaster’ programme, with an allocation of Rs 40 crore in seed funding. Chief Minister Atishi said around 2,45,000 students who will have the opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into startups.

Atishi shared that approximately 40,000 student-led startups, spanning sectors like perfume, chocolate, eco-friendly products, and technology, have already emerged under the Business Blaster initiative.

Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum was implemented in all the Delhi government schools only after being piloted in 24 schools. An attempt has been made to design this curriculum in a scientific manner from various stakeholders.

The Directorate of education provides seed money to the students to work on their business idea, identify the opportunity, prepare a budget along with the team and implement the idea.