Delhi woman stabbed dozen times for 'avoiding' neighbour

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman was stabbed a dozen times allegedly by her neighbour in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the woman's husband, the accused, Ravinder Singh alias Goldy (36), insisted the victim on befriending him after which she started avoiding him.

Ravinder had also misbehaved with the woman on two separate occasions before but the couple did not file any complaint against him because of his sister's intervention, the husband claimed.

Being avoided by the woman angered Ravindra. So, at around 11.30 am on Monday he entered her house when she was alone and stabbed her multiple times, a police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and a weapon recovered from him, the police said.