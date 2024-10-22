MCD begins use of drone to spray insecticide to combat vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: To combat vector-borne diseases, Mayor Shelly Oberoi launched drone technology on Monday to spray anti-mosquito medicine in waterlogged areas.

Ward No. 33, Ranikhera, located in the Narela zone, became the first-ever place where drone was used to spray insecticide to arrest the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

The drone campaign targets areas that are difficult for MCD employees to reach physically due to severe waterlogging or other obstacles. Oberoi said the initiative comes in response to record-breaking rains this year, which have led to widespread waterlogging across Delhi, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases.

“In some places, drainage facilities are inadequate, which worsens the problem. This is why we are using drones to access and treat these areas,” she said. Over the next 4-5 days, drone spraying will continue in Ranikhera, covering an estimated 15 hectares, she added.

Oberoi also stated that salaries for sanitation workers are now being disbursed in the first week of each month, and more than 10,000 sanitation workers have been made permanent.