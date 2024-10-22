RRTS connecting Delhi to Panipat, SNB-Alwar to begin in 2025: Minister Manohar

NEW DELHI: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Monday said the commissioning of the RRTS networks connecting Delhi-Panipat and Delhi to Shahjahanpur - Neemrana-Behror and Alwar is likely to begin next year.

The minister took a ride on the route and visited key stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on the occasion of completion of one year of Namo Bharat operations, which served over 40 lakhs passengers. He started his visit from Anand Vihar RRTS Station where he was briefed by officials on the station’s unique design and its significance within the overall Rapid Rail Transit System network, a statement said.

With its proximity to two metro lines, a railway station, and two inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi and Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, the station is set to become one of the region’s busiest transit hubs, the statement said.

Asked about the two projects to Panipat and Rajasthan border, Lal said, “We still have to complete some formalities which will be completed in one month. After that its tendering will be processed and it will be commissioned next year.”

The officials informed the minister that since their launch on October 21, 2023, Namo Bharat trains have transformed commuting across Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and the surrounding regions by serving over 40 lakh passengers only in the first year.

The Ghaziabad RRTS Station registered the highest footfall over the past year, followed closely by Sahibabad and Modinagar North RRTS Stations, the release stated.