Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Sonos Ace

Sonos is known for its incredible range of speakers, it now has a wonderful Over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone called Ace. Available in black and soft white colour variants, the Ace is incredibly comfortable to wear for long hours and comes with premium features, quality, and looks distinctly cool. Most importantly, on usage (I’ve literally been glued to these for the last month), I found the sound quality to be impeccably clear and precise, whether it’s Spotify, Hi Res audio files, audiobooks, OTT, movies, or calls . In summary, the Ace is possibly the most comfortable Over-the-ear headphone I’ve ever used, Sonos.com

USHA Aquerra DG

Aquerra is a smart water heater, which can be fully controlled via the Usha app, allowing for remote operation and efficiently managing power usage. Aquerra sports an inbuilt anti-bacterial sterilisation system, digital temperature setting, ELCB for safety, and Eco-function. Aquerra provides up to 2000W power output for heating water rapidly. Available in 15 and 25 litre options. ushawaterheaters.com

Magniflex Sushi Pillow

Offering superior comfort and support for travellers, the Sushi pillow comes with a unique rolled design making it easy to carry. Crafted using premium materials (without harmful chemicals), Sushi is equipped with an antibacterial fabrication making it safe to use. Certified by Oeko-Tex, the pillow meets the highest safety and quality standards. Made in Italy. magniflexindia.com

Just Corseca - Sushi Shine (JST638)

The Sushi Shine is a compact 10W speaker that packs a solid punch courtesy, a 60mm driver and connects seamlessly with devices, thanks to BT 5.3 connectivity. The speaker looks smart and is light, making it easy to carry around with you. On usage, I found the battery life to be great (around 7 hours), good range of BT (10-15m), essential FM radio on board, and added connectivity options such as USB, TWS and TF card built in. Overall, The Sushi Shine is a solid device priced extremely well and is ideal for personal listening, especially to those looking to improve on the audio their smartphone provides. corseca.in

Moonwalkers Aero

The high-tech Moonwalkers Aero offer a new mode of lightweight, ultra-quiet transportation, allowing you to walk faster and smoother over multiple terrains. They provide an enhancement in walking speed (upto 11km/h) while utilising less effort. Aero is also rechargeable. shiftrobotics.com