Cardiologist saves life of fellow runner who suffered cardiac event mid-marathon in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A cardiologist’s race during the Delhi half marathon held this week at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a life-or-death rescue mission.
On Sunday, Dr Ramit Wadhwa, who is in Non-Invasive Cardiology at Fortis, Gurugram, was not just running to cross the finish line - he was about to save a life.
When a fellow runner suddenly collapsed mid-race, Dr. Wadhwa’s instincts kicked in, and without a moment's hesitation, he transformed from competitor to lifesaver, rushing to the fallen man’s side and springing into action.
Wadhwa administered CPR to the runner, a life-saving intervention that proved crucial in stabilising the individual before he could be transferred to the nearest hospital.
The man had collapsed unexpectedly just half a mile from the finish line, appearing dehydrated, disoriented, and drowsy. His pulse was weak, and he showed signs of severe distress, including vomiting and tongue-biting.
Recalling the incident, Dr Wadhwa shared, "When I saw a few other runners trying to assist him, I immediately stopped and took charge. The runner was in a critical state, and with the help of those nearby, we administered CPR while I worked to maintain his airway. Shortly after, an ambulance arrived, and we provided further treatment, including IV fluids and respiratory support, on the way to a medical camp."
At the camp, the runner regained consciousness but remained confused and agitated. A nearby hospital's medical team took over his care, and he gradually stabilised.
Dr Wadhwa emphasized the importance of proper preparation for endurance events like marathons.
"Such runs require 3-6 months of dedicated training, depending on an individual's fitness level," he explained.
"Basic cardiac check-ups, like ECG and ECHO, are crucial, particularly for older athletes. Hydration and electrolyte balance are also key, as dehydration can lead to dangerous conditions like electrolyte imbalance and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias."
He also stressed the need for widespread CPR training. "In situations like this, every second counts. The ability to provide basic life support before medical help arrives can be the difference between life and death."
Yash Rawat, Facility Director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, who also participated in the race alongwith Wadhwa, echoed his sentiments. "This incident highlights just how important it is to be trained in emergency procedures like CPR. It’s a skill everyone should know, as it can truly save lives."