Cardiologist saves life of fellow runner who suffered cardiac event mid-marathon in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A cardiologist’s race during the Delhi half marathon held this week at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a life-or-death rescue mission.

On Sunday, Dr Ramit Wadhwa, who is in Non-Invasive Cardiology at Fortis, Gurugram, was not just running to cross the finish line - he was about to save a life.

When a fellow runner suddenly collapsed mid-race, Dr. Wadhwa’s instincts kicked in, and without a moment's hesitation, he transformed from competitor to lifesaver, rushing to the fallen man’s side and springing into action.

Wadhwa administered CPR to the runner, a life-saving intervention that proved crucial in stabilising the individual before he could be transferred to the nearest hospital.

The man had collapsed unexpectedly just half a mile from the finish line, appearing dehydrated, disoriented, and drowsy. His pulse was weak, and he showed signs of severe distress, including vomiting and tongue-biting.