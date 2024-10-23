Centipede in curd, customer alleges; IRCTC says old incident

NEW DELHI: A Delhi man was disgusted to find a live centipede in his IRCTC meal and took to social media to highlight the issue of food safety recently. The photograph of the centipede in the ‘raita’ went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), however, responded in a statement stating that the incident took place last month and measures have been taken to prevent such cases.

The complainant, Aaraynsh Singh, a Delhi resident, took to X to express his disgust and highlight the food safety issue. Aaraynsh was dining at an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge when he saw the centipede floating in his raita.

He took a picture and shared it on the social media platform, claiming that Indian Railways food quality has improved in recent years.

The IRCTC responded to the post with a promise to look into the issue. “Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share receipt/booking details, station name, along with mobile number for immediate action.”