Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on Kashmiri youth’s UAPA charge appeal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in response to a plea filed by Kashmiri youth Mateen Ahmed Bhat, challenging the charges framed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Bhat, who was arrested in October 2021, has been accused of supporting terrorist organisations and conspiring to carry out attacks across India.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma tagged Bhat’s plea with a batch of appeals (Haris Nisar Langoo batch matters) involving co-accused persons, which are currently being reviewed by a special bench of the court.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing on November 14.

Bhat, represented by advocate Kartik Venu, was arrested following an NIA investigation which alleged that he provided logistical support to terror outfits including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Al Badr.

The NIA further claimed that Bhat was involved in recruiting and radicalising Kashmiri youth for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

In May 2023, Bhat was granted bail by a Delhi court, which found insufficient evidence to support the NIA's allegations of arms handling or involvement in radical teachings.

However, the NIA has filed an appeal against the bail order, which is still pending before the Delhi High Court.