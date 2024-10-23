Delhi house fire kills teenager, four family members injured

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was charred to death in the wee hours of Wednesday while four more members of his family were injured after a massive fire broke out at their residence in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Akash Mandal while four others who were injured in the incident were -- Laxmi Mandal (father), Anita Mandal (mother), Sunny Mandal, and Deepak Mandal (both siblings).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said that they received a PCR call regarding a fire incident at a house in Nand Lal Bhawan, Kishangarh after which the Station House Officer of Kishangarg police station rushed to the spot and found that the fire had broken out in a 2-bhk flat on the 4th floor of a residential building.

Parallelly, the Delhi Fire Service was also alerted and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The police also deployed three PCR vans for assisting the firemen and a rescue operation was initiated.