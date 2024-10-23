Delhi woman murders boyfriend with mortar & pestle, walks into police station to confess

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she walked into a police station in the national capital and confessed to brutally killing her partner with the stone mortar and pestle and a knife.
The woman Munni claimed that she had left the body in the backyard of her house.
Hearing the confession, the police immediately reached the place of the incident i.e. Mukundpur in north Delhi where they found the body of a man lying on the floor and blood splattered all over the room.
The deceased was identified as Mohd Tawarak alias Sahil Khan.
Accordingly, based on the circumstances of the incident and the confession of the accused woman, a case of murder was registered and Munni was placed under arrest.
During her questioning, it was revealed that her husband Bunty Yadav died in 2018. She had four children - one girl and three boys and since the death of her husband, she has been living in Mukundpur.
"For last two years, she was in a relationship with Mohd Tawarak alias Sahil Khan, who was a plumber by profession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Nidhin Valsan told The New Indian Express, adding that Tawarak was also married.
Further questioning revealed that Tabarak used to abuse her and was a habitual drinker.
"He started threatening to kill her and her children," the DCP said.
On October 22, at about 1:30 PM Tawarak came in drunk and was harassing and mistreating her.
Angered over this, she first hit Tawarak on his head with a stone, later stabbed him with a knife and ultimately crushed his head with mortar and pestle (Silbhatta).