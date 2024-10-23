‘Firecracker ban has rendered thousands of families jobless’, says Fireworks traders body chief

As the winter season approaches and pollution levels spike, the Delhi government has ordered a complete ban on firecrackers across the National Capital Territory (NCT) until January 1, 2025. The ban extends to the manufacturing, storage, sale, and online delivery of all firecrackers, including those marketed as eco-friendly or green crackers.

"Like last year, we are imposing a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers. The online delivery or sale of firecrackers is also completely banned," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated. He added that the decision is part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan, designed to mitigate pollution during the cold season when air quality in Delhi deteriorates significantly.

Delhi has implemented such measures before.

The first ban was introduced in 2017 following a Supreme Court investigation into the adverse effects of firecrackers on air quality. Although the court allowed green crackers in 2018, the Delhi government has enforced a blanket ban every winter since 2020, citing the difficulty in distinguishing between green and conventional crackers.

Meanwhile, in response to a petition by the ‘Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association’, which represents traders holding permanent licenses to sell firecrackers, the Delhi High Court expressed its reluctance to lift the ban. “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city,” Justice Sanjeev Narula stated.

The petitioners argued that they were being harassed by authorities for storing firecrackers despite the ban. However, the court stressed that storage posed a risk and directed authorities to seal the premises of traders to prevent pilferage. “The state must be involved in the sealing process so that there is no pilferage,” Justice Narula said.