IIT-D offers MSc in ‘healthcare technology’

NEW DELHI: In a programme aimed at bridging the gap between medicine and engineering, the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi has launched an exclusive Master of Science (Research) program in ‘Healthcare Technology’.

This programme will begin in January 2025. It is specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals, integrating the principles of medicine with cutting-edge engineering disciplines to foster deep-tech innovations in healthcare, a statement said.

The last date to apply for admissions is October 25.

One of the key features of this program is its flexibility, allowing medical professionals to continue their clinical practice while pursuing their studies. This ensures that practitioners can apply their learning directly to clinical work, enhancing patient care with innovative solutions, it added.