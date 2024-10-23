Sacked employees of DCW will be reinstated, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) contractual employees whose services were terminated by the commission will be reinstated.

The DCW, in an order on Monday, discontinued the services of all its contractual staff with immediate effect.

According to official sources, the decision to terminate the employees was due to complaints about irregularities in the hiring process. “I promise my sisters who have lost their jobs that I will do whatever it takes to ensure they are reinstated,” Kejriwal wrote on his X handle.

A total of 223 contractual posts were created in the DCW, but 52 staff were engaged with the commission when the WCD had discontinued their service in April this year. A committee appointed by the then L-G had submitted a report in June 2017 recommending that the appointment of contractual staff engaged without having sanctioned posts and without following the due procedure cannot be allowed to continue, sources added.

Alleging that BJP was behind the termination, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Before Diwali, the BJP has rendered hundreds of families without breadwinners by taking away their jobs. When BJP gives speeches or makes manifestos, they talk about providing jobs. But removing people who have been working on contract for 30-30 years in such a manner reflects the true character of the BJP.”

Joining Sisodia, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, “Slowly, one by one, the work that had been halted is being started again. We are already working on reinstating the people who have been wronged in the past, and we will continue to work on this as well.”

(With PTI inputs)