‘Toilet seats worth lakhs missing from Delhi CM residence’, claims BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP leaders and workers staged protests on Tuesday, accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misusing taxpayers’ money for personal luxury while he was chief minister.

They claimed that Kejriwal spent crores on extravagant renovations and modern facilities at his official residence on Flagstaff Road.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led a protest near Kejriwal’s current residence on Firozshah Road, alleging that 15 toilet seats installed at the Flagstaff Road bungalow had gone missing.

“We are here to tell people how Kejriwal used Rs 12 lakh of taxpayers’ money on toilet seats, and now 15 of them have disappeared,” he said.

The AAP has largely refrained from commenting on the allegations.

Chief Minister Atishi had responded to claims, stating that the BJP could take over the bungalow and that she would continue serving even if she had to work from the streets.