Declaring Jama Masjid 'protected site' will impact its functioning: ASI tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that designating the historic Jama Masjid as a “protected monument” could result in significant consequences, and no measures have been taken so far to initiate such a declaration.

In an affidavit submitted in response to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning the protection of the Mughal-era mosque, the ASI explained that once a site is declared a protected monument, regulations and prohibitions in the surrounding area come into effect.

These restrictions could alter the functioning and governance of the structure, which is currently under the guardianship of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ASI, however, noted that despite Jama Masjid not having formal protection status, it has been actively involved in its conservation and preservation efforts.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh acknowledged the ASI’s concerns and stated the court was disinclined to push for the mosque’s formal designation as a protected monument.

The court ordered the petitioners to submit recommendations regarding alternative measures that could be taken to safeguard the mosque.

“They (ASI) are expressing hesitation. Declaring it a protected monument has broader implications,” the court observed, while noting it would examine the management of the mosque more closely.