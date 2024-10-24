Delhi pollution: Set own house in order before blaming others, L-G writes to CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi, citing road dust as the biggest contributor to air pollution in the city, suggesting it would be better to set one’s own house in order rather than blaming others.

The AAP, however, said the country’s top three cities with the worst AQI levels are in BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which exposes the party’s hypocrisy. It claimed Delhi was “breathing its cleanest air in the last decade” and noted today’s Supreme Court order reprimanding the Centre for not taking stringent measures to control pollution.

Citing studies and his own experience of visiting various localities, Saxena claimed in his letter that about 36 percent of the air pollution in the city was due to road dust, largely caused by unprocessed construction and demolition waste.

He claimed the government might have little control over 26 percent of the causative factors behind pollution due to parali (paddy stubble) burning in other states, but the remaining 74 percent was well within its control.

“I reiterate that all it would take to address the situation are simple measures: regular repair of roads, end-to-end carpeting of pavements, planting small shrubs, forages and grass covers in open areas and central verges of the roads, porous tiled carpeting of pavements and footpaths, mechanical sweeping of roads, among others.”