Savaging the civilised

You wrote about the most isolated tribe in the world— what was your research process like?

The English were great chroniclers of the people they ruled. They travelled to far-flung corners of their empire, including the Andamans, and filled great tomes with every little detail about those they found there. These books are now a treasure trove for the writer. Combined with current research by Indian anthropologists, we know a good deal about the Great Andamanese, the Jarawa and the Onge, but not about the Sentinelese. Fortunately, it is believed that the Sentinelese are related – culturally, racially, and linguistically – to these other tribes, so some of this knowledge may be applied to them. I must admit that the Sentinelese will not read this book, so the mistakes in my understanding of them shall remain unknown.

There have been mentions about the current political (the local minister’s speech), religious (Steven’s missionary obsession) situations in the book, is it a commentary on the current socio-political landscape?

Yes. It is difficult to keep a story disconnected from the wider world around it. It so happens that the prime minster flew into Port Blair merely a month after the incident described in the book, to rename a few islands. Ross Island was named after Subhash Chandra Bose, and so on. One set of names – British administrators and naval officers – was replaced by another– Indian historical figures, and neither set has a proper historical connection with these islands. No one bothered to consult, if such consultation is possible, what the people who have lived there for thousands of years call them. It is as if you call my home Name One, and someone shows up to call it Name Two, while I have always called it Name Three but no one asked me. The irony was too rich.

And you cannot talk about the Andamans without noting the government’s push to “develop” it, whatever that means. So, modern politics crept into the novel as a sub-plot.