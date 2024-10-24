Scuffle at Jamia Milia over Diwali event, several students detained

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police detained around half a dozen students who gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia University for Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, a day after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a similar event.

A senior police official said the detentions were made because the university administration, in view of the last night’s scuffle, had not granted permission for holding another Diwali event.

Approximately 30-40 students affiliated with ABVP, including those from other universities like JNU and DU, gathered outside the university to hold a Deep Mahotsav on Wednesday.

The police asked them to leave due to the lack of permission from the university.

“Some ABVP-affiliated students arrived outside the university, but the police repeatedly asked them to leave. However, the ABVP supporters were adamant about celebrating Diwali. In the meantime, the police used mild force to remove them from outside the university,” the official said.

The students did not have permission from the university to hold the event again on Wednesday, the officer added. On Tuesday night, a scuffle broke out between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University leading to police personnel being deployed outside its gates as a precautionary measure, police officers said.

A police officer noted that no complaint had been received regarding the incident.