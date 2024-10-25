1984 anti-Sikh riots: Hearings conclude against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday concluded the final arguments in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case centres on the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

Representing the victims, Senior Advocate HS Phoolka argued that police investigations were deliberately compromised to protect the accused. The victims’ counsel pointed out that the 1984 riots were part of a larger, orchestrated massacre, a “genocide” targeting the Sikh community, which led to the deaths of over 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi alone.

Judge Kaveri Baweja, who presided over the hearing, scheduled the case for clarification on November 8, after asking the defence to submit the rulings they relied on.