Delhi BJP chief takes dip in Yamuna in protest, falls sick

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the alleged corruption of the AAP-ruled government in Delhi, city BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a dip in the “foul-smelling” Yamuna river, which passes through the national capital. However, hours later he fell sick.

Soon, the BJP chief was taken to a hospital where medics treated him and advised him to rest.

“By taking a dip in the Yamuna today, I not only apologised for the fraud and corruption of the Kejriwal government regarding Yamuna cleaning but also pledged to establish the Yamuna Cleaning Authority upon coming to power in February 2025,” Sachdeva said. The saffron party had also set up a stage with two VIP chairs reserved for Kejriwal and Atishi.