Delhi HC seeks Centre’s action plan to combat deepfake tech menace

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Central government to file a status report detailing its efforts to tackle the growing issue of deepfake technology. Describing deepfakes as a “very serious issue,” the court urged the Centre to explain what steps had been taken so far and whether a high-powered committee had been formed to recommend solutions.

The direction came during a hearing on Thursday, where a bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasised the urgent need for measures to address the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creating deepfakes.

The bench noted that deepfakes, which allow for the creation of realistic but manipulated videos, images and audio, pose a significant threat by spreading misinformation and presenting false narratives.

“What steps are being taken? Deepfakes are becoming more prevalent each day. While it is encouraging that some industry players have initiated awareness efforts, this issue needs to be addressed as a priority,” remarked the court.

Deepfake technology can superimpose a person’s likeness onto another, altering words and actions, making it difficult for the public to distinguish between real and fake content. While acknowledging that AI cannot be completely prohibited due to its benefits, the court emphasised the need to “remove the negative part of the technology.”

The judges also raised concerns about the rise in hoax bomb threats linked to AI and deepfakes, questioning whether the government had set up an expert committee and who its members were.

The bench demanded “serious answers” and warned that only an appropriately qualified committee could address the issue effectively.