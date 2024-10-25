Govt office timings may be changed to control pollution: Delhi environment minister

NEW DELHI: Besides imposing GRAP II, the AAP-led government is looking at other avenues as well to control the deteriorating air quality. One of them is changing the timings of central and state government offices to reduce vehicular traffic on road.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday stated that all pollution-related issues have been discussed with the LG, expressing confidence that a united effort from all, including BJP governments and the people, will lead to greater success in combating pollution.

After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Rai informed that there has been discussion on changing the office timings of both central and state government offices in Delhi to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads at the same time. Similarly, diesel buses coming from all directions into Delhi will be restricted.

“We have written to the transport ministers of neighbouring states regarding diesel buses. However, many private diesel buses also enter Delhi, and a special drive has been discussed with the transport department to take action against them. Furthermore, there have been talks about taking action against private vehicles of BS-3 and BS-4 standards,” the minister further added.

“We appeal to the BJP governments and the people of Delhi to work together in this effort, as this is a shared problem, and if we work together to find a solution, its impact will be greater. I hope that after this meeting, all gaps will be filled, and we will be able to take this campaign further,” Rai said.

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launched

“Our entire campaign is about making it a habit to switch off our vehicles at red lights. This campaign belongs to the citizens of Delhi. While the government is making efforts to reduce pollution, public participation is also very important in this,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday, while launching the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off Abhiyan’ sticker campaign.