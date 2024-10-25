Hallyu India!

In 2012, when most of the millennials and Gen-Z were in school, no one could have predicted the ripple effect that Korean star PSY’s viral ‘Gangnam Style’ would create. Watching classmates mimic the ‘horse-riding’ dance step became many young Indians’ first brush with Korean culture. Cut to a decade later, India is swept by Hallayu — a Chinese term for the Korean Wave.

Korean language learning has surged by 75 percent year-on-year in the country as per language-learning platform, Duolingo. K-drama and K-pop sensations like BTS, WayV, Super Junior, EXO, BLACKPINK, and Itzy, have become a part of subculture for Gen Z.

Spicy Korean ramen brands are now found in prominent Indian street-side markets while the K-beauty industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 percent from 2021 to 2026, as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.

TMS got a glimpse of Hallyu at the two-day event, Rang De Korea, organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India. It saw an impressive line-up of performances by the nine-member K-pop dance group NTX, theatre group Uuheeska, martial arts performance group Balkwang, musical group Pax Arari and artiste Ha Minwoo, who recently performed live at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium.

The cultural extravaganza also displayed Korean lifestyle — crowds checked out K-beauty brands for the famous “glass-skin effect” while others grabbed a comfort bowl of Korean specialities like spicy ramyeon, kimchi fried rice and gimbap. The fashion brigade gathered around the flea stalls while others attended

DIY Korean mask-making and jewellery box designing workshops. The event’s major pullover was the semi-finals of the 14th All-India K-Pop Contest that saw 10,600 Indians taking part in online auditions in their dream to become the next big K-pop stars. TMS finds how and why Korean culture grows over you.