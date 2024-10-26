Delhi

17-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide after jumping from seven-storey building in Delhi

The teen left a note asking her parents to forgive her for not being able to pass the JEE.
Image usd for representational purpose.
A 17-year-old girl preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died by suicide yesterday after reportedly jumping from the roof of a seven-storey building in Okhla main market. Police at Jamia Nagar station received a PCR call at 11:25 a.m, reported ANI.

The girl, who had recently completed her 12th grade, left a suicide note indicating study pressure and feelings of inadequacy as reasons behind her decision. Local authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS Act to investigate the circumstances further.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

