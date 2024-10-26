BJP men behind attack on Kejriwal during padyatra: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal faced a fatal assault by BJP-affiliated goons during his padyatra in the Vikaspuri assembly constituency. Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi condemned the attack, denouncing the BJP for its “dirty politics” and a plot to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal, given they “cannot defeat him in elections.”

Hitting out at the BJP alleging attack on the former Delhi CM by BJP functionaries during the Vikaspuri padyatra, senior AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, “To what extent the BJP’s dirty politics can stoop low, became evident to Delhi residents today. During the Vikaspuri padyatra by AAP chief and Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal, BJP goons attacked him.”

The Delhi chief minister said that the BJP knows they cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP in elections, so they have resorted to such deplorable tactics, aiming to attack and even threaten Arvind Kejriwal’s life.

Pointing out BJP’s conspiracies against Arvind Kejriwal, the senior AAP leader said, “For the past two years, BJP has left no stone unturned to harass Arvind Kejriwal. They had filed false cases against him and had him arrested on these fabricated charges. When he was about to receive bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s case (ED), they used the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to have him rearrested, ensuring he stayed in jail.”