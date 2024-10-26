Delhi’s ‘very poor’ air likely to worsen over the weekend

NEW DELHI: The national capital woke up to a blanket of smog on Friday morning with a sharp dip in air quality. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, India Gate and Jhilmil Industrial Area reported Air Quality Index (AQI) values between 218 and 288, placing them in the ‘poor’ category.

This signals another wave of respiratory issues for Delhi residents, compounded by the onset of winter and upcoming festive celebrations.

The air quality remained “very poor” in areas like Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, and Wazirpur.

The AQI stood in the ‘very poor’ category in the last four days. On Monday, the AQI stood at 310. On Tuesday, air quality further dipped and was recorded at 385 and on Wednesday, the AQI stood at 354. On Thursday, the air quality was recorded at over 330 in most areas of the city.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the daily average AQI is expected to stay in the “very poor” category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

The PWD has implemented measures like water sprinkling in various areas, and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The prominent pollutant on Friday was PM-10 and PM-2.5, according to official data. PM-10 is a particulate matter that is 10 micrometre or less in diameter. These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled into the lungs.