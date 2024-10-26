House for Kejriwal: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice in response to a petition by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking official residence for Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. This comes after his recent resignation as chief minister.

The High Court has requested a response from the Centre and has set the next hearing for November 26. Represented by senior counsel, AAP argued that the guidelines for residential allotments entitle the leader of a national political party to government-provided accommodation in Delhi. The party asserts that Kejriwal, being AAP’s national convenor, should receive an official residence in a centrally-located area.

As per AAP’s counsel, multiple requests for a residence have been made, including a formal letter to relevant authorities on September 20, followed by a reminder. “All conditions are met; our national convenor, also the party president, qualifies for this allocation,” the counsel stated. AAP’s appeal rests on guidelines that permit national political party leaders who lack a private or government-allocated residence in Delhi to receive an official residence. A prior HC decision on June 5 granted AAP office space in the capital, equating its entitlements with those of other recognised parties. Since his resignation, Kejriwal has vacated his official bungalow at Flagstaff Road, relocating to a colleague’s residence near Mandi House. He resigned from his position as chief minister, declaring he would reclaim it if voters renew their trust in him in the upcoming Assembly elections.