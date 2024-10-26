‘Low’ fine fails to deter traffic violators at Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Motorists, including two-wheeler riders, entering Chandni Chowk during the restricted hours are having a field day as they get away with a meager penalty of Rs 200 instead of Rs 20,000 as notified by the authority. This issue, with several other violations and encroachments causing chaos in the historic market, was discussed in the recent meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) held earlier this month.

Delhi Traffic Police submitted in the meeting that although challans were being issued to violators using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera, most of them escaped with small fines in the Lok Adalat, resulting in no deterrence.

Motor vehicles are not permitted on the 1.3-km-long stretch of Chandni Chowk Road starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm.

The officials privy to the matter said that a couple of agencies don’t cooperate, and hence chaos prevails in the market. According to the minutes of the meeting, two integrated police booths — at Fountain Chowk and in Khari Baoli Market — are not operational despite repeated directions.

In the meeting, the Public Work Department (PWD) informed that boom barriers at 22 designated locations are still not functioning as Delhi Police hadn’t taken possession yet. The barriers are to be placed at entry points of bylanes merging with Chandni Chowk Road.