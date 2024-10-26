Theyyam and Sadhya as cultural emblems across centuries

God’s own dance and feast make for a vibrant celebration of culture and spirit worship in Kerala. The ritual theatre of Theyyam (morphed from the word “deivam” or god) and Sadhya, during the festival of Onam, illustrate how ancient rituals and culinary traditions unite to honour the divine and the community in the state.

Kerala’s two emblematic traditions-Theyyam, the ritual folk dance, and Sadhya, the grand Onam festival feast-are living embodiments of this cultural continuity. Two recent works, Theyyam: Indian Folk Ritual Theatre-An Insider’s Vision by K.K. Gopalakrishnan (Niyogi Books) and Feast on a Leaf: The Onam Sadhya Cookbook by Chef Arun Kumar TR (Bloomsbury), explore the personal and cultural significance of these traditions.

Spirit of Theyyam

Theyyam, an ancient ritualistic performance art, is unique to north Kerala. A dramatic and intense visual spectacle, it fuses dance, theatre, and worship into a mesmerising display. Blazing colours of reds, oranges and black fuse on the elaborately drawn mask of the Theyyam performer, whom the faithful pay obeisance to as a manifestation of ancestral force that is infused with spirit and power. K.K Gopalakrishnan, art historian and photographer, has captured the essence of Theyyam in this lavishly produced, gorgeous book. As he says, “Both ritual and entertainment are equally crucial in Theyyam, a folk-ritual theatre. An element of strong belief and parapsychology, along with shamanism, works out.” The book details the various kinds of Theyyam concepts like Spirit worship (aatmavu aradhana) or mythological worship (ithihasa kadhapathra aradhana) and introduces us to some of the prominent performers like Murali Pannikar, and Kunharan Peruvannan, the latter left with a knee amputated due to an accident while performing.

Gopalakrishnan describes how Theyyam allows performers from lower castes to embody deities. He traces the origins of Pottan Theyyam, a deity who challenges caste-based discrimination, to his own family estate. He points out the irony that, “It was in the strongholds of Theyyam that the communist movement flourished.”

The author belongs to the Kamballoore Kottayil family, a matrilineal tharavadu (ancestral household) that has patronised Theyyam for over 300 years. Despite rooted in Hindu animist and ritual beliefs, the version of Mapilla Theyyam by the Muslim community in Kerala spotlights its syncretic nature of the tradition ready to adapt and coexist.