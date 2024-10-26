To curb snarls due to bus breakdown, traffic cops, transport department join hands

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tackle traffic congestion caused by frequent bus breakdowns, the Transport Department and Traffic Police has teamed up to create a new WhatsApp group, aptly named Break Down Management.

Launched in September, the initiative aims to expedite the response time for removing stranded buses, which previously led to traffic jams.

Staffed with about 70 officials, including depot managers, traffic police assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners, transport commissioner and other senior transport department members, the group has already shown impressive results.

According to police officials, “Previously, locating a broken-down bus and dispatching a mechanic would take hours,” noted a group member, who is transport department officer.

“Mechanics were required to come from the same depot as the bus, leading to delays, especially if the bus broke down far from its designated depot,” he added.

Now, when a breakdown occurs, transport officials send help from the nearest available depot rather than from the original depot, according to officials.

This not only shortens the delays but also eases congestion on city roads. Updates are continuously posted in the group, allowing officials to stay informed in real time, they said.

With just a few clicks, ground staff can notify group members of a breakdown, often attaching a photo of the bus and sharing the driver’s contact details. Depot managers can then dispatch a mechanic from the closest location, ensuring swift action.

Officials highlighted that the average response time has visibly decreased. “The group helps us immediately identify and locate the breakdown spot, streamlining coordination between traffic personnel and transport teams,” explained another official.