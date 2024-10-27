Delhi environment minister says next 15 days crucial, seeks Centre’s support to combat air pollution

NEW DELHI: Following a meeting with the Central government over air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday called the next 15 days “crucial” and emphasised the urgent need to tackle air pollution across northern India.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states to assess and address the worsening air quality in the region.

Rai, while talking to the media later, expressed concern over the delay in this year’s meeting and said, “Last year, a similar meeting was held in August, allowing us more time to strategise.

“This year’s meeting took place in the last week of October. Had it been conducted three months earlier, we could have tackled the pollution problem more effectively,” Rai said.

The Delhi minister highlighted Punjab’s efforts in regards to bringing down the number of farm fires. He said only 1,500 cases were reported this year compared to nearly 5,000 cases in 2022.

However, he noted an uptick in incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which poses a significant risk to regional air quality.

“The next 15 days are crucial,” Rai warned, explaining that seasonal winds from the northwest can carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, intensifying the pollution crisis. “While stubble burning has reduced, the post-Diwali period will be critical,” he added.