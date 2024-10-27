Over 90% of campus free from defacement: DU

NEW DELHI: Delhi University, which is under scrutiny from the Delhi High Court over public property defacement by candidates during campaigning for student union elections, on Saturday, said posters, banners, and other articles posted on public property have been removed.

“More than 90 per cent of the colleges or departments have made their campus free from any kind of defacement,” the DU said in a statement.

It said that DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh inspected the colleges himself and took stock of the cleanliness across the Varsity. The DUSU Chief Election Officer, Prof Satyapal Singh, deployed teams to examine the public property in and around the campus.

Following the rules, the university said, a committee was constituted by the V-C to check defacement.

The CEO said several DUSU candidates, along with their teams, have cleaned the walls and submitted photographs of cleaned properties to the election office. He added that two candidates have also submitted videos of the cleaning.