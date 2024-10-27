Plea in Delhi HC challenges denial of Rohingyas' admission in city schools

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) refusal to admit Rohingya refugee children from Myanmar into local schools due to their lack of Aadhaar cards.

The petition, filed by the NGO Social Jurist, argues that the refusal violates these children’s fundamental right to education as outlined in the Indian Constitution and the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The PIL contends that the MCD’s actions are arbitrary and unlawful, preventing these children from accessing statutory benefits and educational opportunities.

The petitioners argue that Rohingya children, residing in areas like Sri Ram Colony and Khajoori Chowk, are denied admission to MCD schools simply due to the absence of Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, and other documentation. Instead, the children hold UNHCR-issued refugee cards, which are their primary identification.

Social Jurist asserts that while these children remain in India, they are entitled to constitutional protections, including the right to education under Articles 14, 21, and 21-A, as well as the Right to Education Act. Denying them access to schooling, the plea argues, constitutes a violation of these guaranteed rights and hinders their development and social integration.

The PIL also states that it is the responsibility of the Directorate of Education.