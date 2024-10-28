Delhi CRPF school blast case: Investigators clueless even after examining over 50 individuals

NEW DELHI: Even though a week has gone by since the blast took place near a CRPF school in Rohini here, the case remained a mystery for investigation agencies, as they have failed to get any clue despite having examined and interrogated about 50 individuals.

Sources in the investigation agencies said that even technical assistance from experts in matters relating to explosives has failed to provide any clue to investigators.

A senior official involved in the investigation said, the investigators could not trace any individual, as none of the CCTV footage capturing the person, who placed the bag at the blast site could be identified.

Sources said, the investigators also looked for Khalistani terrorists’ linkage to the blast, but nothing could be found in this regard too.

However, sources in the central probe agency said, they suspect that someone from a nearby district, likely from the West Delhi area, may have had a role in the incident, a lack of leads means that nothing is established yet.

“We have questioned close to 50 people and reviewed hours of CCTV footage but have found no leads that could take the investigation further,” they said.

Even the intelligence agencies are clueless about the case, as they have also not provided any information suggesting the likelihood of such a blast in Delhi, the sources said, adding that police are struggling to find a primary lead that could point them in the right direction.

The sources said the case is being probed by the local police, as no terror angle has been established, though the NIA is providing all assistance them, and if a terror angle is identified, the case would be transferred to it.

A loud explosion was reported near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school on the morning of October 20 in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi’s Rohini. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police had confirmed that the wall of the school, nearby shops, and a parked car were damaged, and the area has been cordoned off. Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion.