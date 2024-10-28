No end in sight to AQI spike, blame game on

NEW DELHI: Even as the Delhiites began to gasp for clean air on Sunday amidst the deteriorating air quality in the region, the blame game continued between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the city and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the opposition BJP criticised the city government for being “not serious” about controlling pollution, the AAP, on the other hand, blamed the BJP-led governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for their alleged failure to control stubble burning.

In the past 24 hours, the quality of worsened in the city and its satellite cities with some places recording the AQI level more than 400.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may reach a severe category on October 30 due to additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble fires.