Yamuna pollution: A river groans under neglect in the national capital

Remember former Delhi water minister Satyender Jain advancing the Yamuna River cleaning deadline to 2023 from 2025, followed by the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pushing it again to 2025. Recently, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena further extended it to 2026.

According to environmental activists, there is no dearth of funds but the only thing missing is the will to clean the river.

The central government has already granted over Rs 8,500 crore to the Delhi government for this mission. This is in addition to several thousand crores that have already been spent on the ailing river.

According to the reply to an RTI application filed by Delhi-based environment activist Amit Gupta, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received over Rs 1,200 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for Yamuna Action Plan III between 2018 and 2023. Despite all this, the dream to see Yamuna clean is still a distant one.

As no work with visible effect has been done, the experts believe that the time has come to take a few urgent steps.

Suggesting simple solutions, river scientist Faiyaz Khudsar, who is also the scientist-in-charge at Yamuna Biodiversity Park, said wetlands need to be identified on the Yamuna floodplain and they need to be restored in a way that they have substantial water.

“It (wetland) acts as a nursery of water. NGT suggests restoring the floodplain and leaving them alone without concretisation because, owing to the concretisation, the river is not able to treat itself.”

To prevent foam from forming in the river, he suggested that there is a need to check the detergent powder being sold to the consumers.

“We need to check the quality of detergent powder which is being used in washing powder and soaps which we are using—that is the main reason for the froth. In less froth too, clothes can be washed. Industries should be directed to not use ABC (a class of) chemicals. We need to have concrete policy decisions in place—that is the need of the hour.”